Cruise Ship raid case: Mumbai Court sent another person to NCB custody

Mumbai's Esplanade court on Thursday sent another person to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody, in connection with the Mumbai cruise party raid, till October 9.

Achit Kumar is the 17th person arrested by the NCB in connection with the case and was arrested by NCB from the Powai area on Tuesday night and seized drugs from his possession.

His arrest was made after his name was disclosed by Aryan Khan and Arbaz Seth Merchant.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan and seven others were produced before the court as NCB is seeking further remand. NCB has already given a remand application seeking their custody till October 11.

As many as 18 arrests have been made in the cruise ship raid case so far.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

( With inputs from ANI )

