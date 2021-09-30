Cyclone 'Gulab' will become new cyclone named 'Shaheen'

Cyclone Gulab in the Bay of Bengal has hit Maharashtra, including Mumbai, but has now turned into a low pressure area. As this low pressure area is now shifting towards the Arabian Sea, heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Wednesday morning. The low pressure area in the Arabian Sea is expected to turn into a cyclone named Shaheen, the meteorological department said. The cyclone is expected to move towards Pakistan, the meteorological department said.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Wednesday morning. The rain continued to lash the city till midnight in Mumbai.

Weather forecast

September 30: Heavy rains at sparse places in Konkan and Goa. Winds will blow in the coastal areas of North Maharashtra. Lightning with thunderstorms is likely in some places in Vidarbha.

October 1: Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in Marathwada and Vidarbha.

October 2: Heavy rains at sparse places in Konkan, Goa, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

October 3: Heavy rains in Konkan, Goa, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada