Deglur by-election to be held on 30th October: Election Commission

The Election Commission has declared by-elections in three Lok Sabha constituencies across the country and 30 Assembly constituencies in various states. This includes one constituency in Maharashtra. The election will be held on October 30.The counting of votes will take place on November 3.

By-polls will be held in three Lok Sabha constituencies in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Diu Daman, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Besides, by-elections will be held in 30 assembly constituencies in different states. This includes Deglur constituency in Maharashtra's Nanded district.

The by-election is being held in the Deglur constituency. One seat is lying vacant since the death of Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar in April. Political parties have started taking steps in connection with this election. A former Shiv Sena MLA has claimed the seat currently held by the Congress. Also, Shiv Sena has warned to join BJP if it does not gets the ticket. The Congress is preparing to field Antapurkar's son to fill the vacancy in Deglur.



