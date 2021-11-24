Devendra Fadnavis meets MNS president Raj Thackeray, sparks discussions in political circles

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has arrived at the new residence of MNS president Raj Thackeray at Shivteerth. Along with Fadnavis, he is accompanied by his wife Amruta Fadnavis. However, the reason for this visit is not yet clear. Meanwhile, the meeting between the two leaders has sparked discussions in political circles.

Apart from this, there has been talk of MNS and BJP forming an alliance in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections for the last few days.