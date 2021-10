Dhananjay Munde's Facebook page hacked, lodges complaint with Facebook & Cyber Cell

Minister Dhananjay Munde himself has expressed suspicion that his official Facebook page of the has been hacked. He has given information about this from his Twitter handle. Dhananjay Munde uploads his work as a cabinet minister of the state and his personal thoughts on his Facebook page. His Facebook page has millions of followers.

Munde has claimed that admin access to his Facebook page has been taken away from Dhananjay Munde. "My official Facebook page is suspected to have been hacked by an unknown person. I have lodged a formal complaint with Facebook and Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell," tweeted Dhananjay Munde. "Dear Facebook team, I have lost my admin and moderator access to my Facebook Page 'Dhananjay Munde (@DPMunde)' The page link : https://facebook.com/DPMunde/ Seems it's a hack on my page! Request to quickly retrieve our admin/moderator access. Thank you. @FacebookIndia @MahaCyber1," he tweeted.