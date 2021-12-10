Dharavi Omicron case: Omicron patient found in Mumbai's Dharavi

The new coronavirus variant, Omicron, is slowly spreading in Maharashtra. Even though passengers from high risk countries are being closely monitored, the omicron crisis has hit the country. Now Omicron has also infiltrated Dharavi. A man from Tanzania in East Africa has been infected with omicron.

A few days ago, the covid report of this person from Tanzania in East Africa came positive. His swab was sent to Kasturba Hospital's laboratory for genome sequencing. His report has been received that he has been infected with omicron. The man was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital after his covid's report came positive. This person has no symptoms. People who came in close contact with this person are being tested.

The state health system is on high alert as 10 omicron patients are undergoing treatment in the state. There is an atmosphere of fear among many about this new virus. Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has reacted to this and said that Dharavi has already reached zero patient number many times. She has said that Dharavi is fighting so don't panic. Against the backdrop of this new variant, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has started taking strict steps. Passengers from high risk countries are being closely monitored. A five point action plan has been prepared for the passengers coming from abroad.