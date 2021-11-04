Diwali 2021: Fardeen Khan remembers the lives lost due to COVID-19

On the occasion of Diwali, actor Fardeen Khan took a moment to honour and remember the lives lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "This Diwali my thoughts are with the families who lost loved ones to Covid 19. It's during these festivals loved ones are most missed. Along with my love I am sending you my best possible wishes. Happy Diwali."

As per reports, the total death toll in the country is now at 4,59,652.

India witnessed a deadly second wave of COVID-19 in April and May earlier this year, which saw several fatalities.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor