Do not recover electricity bills from flood affected areas, orders Nitin Raut

Last week's torrential rains hit the Konkan and several districts in western Maharashtra. Many were devastated by the floods. The houses were submerged and people were severely affected. It will take a long time for life in the flood-hit areas to return to normal. In this situation, Energy Minister Nitin Raut has given great relief to the flood victims. Raut has ordered not to recover electricity bills in flood-hit areas. "Once the situation returns to normal, we will be giving a concession to pay the bill," Raut said. The decision to waive the electricity bill has not been taken yet. That decision can be taken by the cabinet, Raut said.

Natural disasters have plagued us for the past few years. The power system has been severely damaged due to nature, hurricanes and floods. Often the energy department has to deal with a natural disaster first. Raut said he intends to set up a disaster department to deal with the crisis. Natural calamities are frequently occurring in Konkan. Therefore, there is a need to set up a permanent base of the National Disaster Response Team at this place. He also said that he would request Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to make a request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this.

Due to cloudburst and heavy rains on July 22 in Ratnagiri district, mainly in Chiplun, Khed, Sangameshwar and Rajapur talukas, MSEDCL and Maha TRANSCO systems have been severely damaged. Nitin Raut visited Chiplun taluka today to take stock of the situation. Raut instructed MSEDCL to replace the faulty meters immediately.

He appreciated the employees who risked their lives during the severe flood situation.