'Do you support Sidhu's statement?': BJP leader Ram Kadam on Sidhu's 'elder brother' remark for Pak PM

After Punjab Congress chief stirred controversy by referring to Pakistan PM Imran Khan as his "elder brother", BJP leader Ram Kadam shot off a letter to Rahul Gandhi on Monday, urging him to clear his stance on Navjot Sidhu's statement.

In the letter, BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said, "Your party leader and Congress Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on November 20 during his visit to Kartarpur Sahib visit called Pakistan Prime Minister and protector of terrorists Imran Khan as his elder brother. Do you support his love for Pakistan and for Prime Minister Khan? Don't you have any control over your party and party leaders? It has been more than 48 hours since this incident, but you have not made any statement on this. Do you support his statement?"

He further said, "The country demands clarification from you on this statement from Sidhu. Will you take action against Sidhu and give a clarification?"

( With inputs from ANI )

