Don't commit suicide, stop suicide first; Raj Thackeray's appeal to ST employees

Don't commit suicide. Don't leave the ground halfway by committing suicide. This is the battle we want to fight. My condition is that I will not lead those who commit suicide. Therefore, stop suicide, appealed MNS president Raj Thackeray to ST workers.

A delegation of ST workers met MNS president Raj Thackeray at Krishnakunj today and expressed their grievances to him. Legal side and their statement was presented by ST workers. Raj Thackeray will lead your fight. But my condition is that they should not commit suicide. Raj Thackeray also assured the workers that he would discuss the matter with the state government and talk to them again. Raj Thackeray and the workers had a discussion for about half an hour.

After the meeting, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar interacted with the media and informed about the meeting. After hearing the views of ST workers, Raj Thackeray has decided to hold discussions with the state government. He will speak to the government immediately.

ST workers in the state have been on the streets for the last several days. ST workers are agitating for various demands and the government is also using pressure to call off the strike. The state government has so far suspended more than 800 employees. However, the workers are not ready to call off the strike. Now the protest of this movement has reached the Mumbai. A large number of ST workers have gathered at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.