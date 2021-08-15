DRI arrests 3 for gold smuggling in Mumbai

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence along with the help of Chennai Zonal Unit Officers on Sunday arrested three persons in Mumbai involved in the smuggling of gold.

The gold was imported through shipments from Dubai. The total estimated amount of the seizure is more than Rs 2 crores (Rs 2,33,24,447), told the officials.

The officials further informed that all the three arrested were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Economic Offences-I, at Egmore, Chennai. The Court granted Transit Remand for two days.

After this, the accused were presented before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Esplanade, Mumbai. The Court has remanded all three of them in judicial custody till August 8.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor