Drug peddler arrested with 334 grams heroin in Mumbai

The Azad Maidan Unit of Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell has arrested a 24-years-old female drug peddler with 334 grams heroin drugs near JJ hospital, informed the police on Wednesday.

A case has been registered against the woman under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act.

The accused was presented in the court on Wednesday which later sent her to custody for three days.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

