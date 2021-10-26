Drugs cruise party case: NCB officer Sameer Wankhede likely to be transferred soon

Sameer Wankhede, an officer with the Narcotics Control Bureau, who uncovered the Cruise Ship Drugs party case, is in on the radar of the Maha Vika Aghadi party. Wankhede is currently at the NCB headquarters in Delhi. He is meeting with the seniors. "I have not been summoned," Wankhede said. However, since Wankhede rushed to Delhi, there has been discussions.

NCP leader Nawab Malik and Drug Party witness Prabhakar Sail have leveled serious allegations against Wankhede. Malik has been making allegations against Wankhede for the last few days. So Wankhede has found himself in controversy. For this reason, Wankhede is likely to be transferred out of Mumbai. The orders can be issued in two days, ABP reported.

Wankhede is currently in Delhi. He has reached the NCB headquarters. It is noteworthy that Wankhede entered the office through the back door while a large number of media representatives were present at the entrance. The allegations against him have been taken up by his superiors. His account will be investigated internally. There is a rule that the officer concerned cannot remain in the post while an inquiry is underway under the account. Therefore, Wankhede will be removed from office till the inquiry is completed. The order will be issued in the next two days.

Sameer Wankhede disrupted a cruise party and arrested several people, including Aryan Khan. However, serious allegations have been leveled against him in this case. Therefore, while removing him from the post of director of Mumbai division, the investigation of the cruise party case may also be withdrawn from Wankhede. The decision will be taken by the NCB chief. Therefore, Wankhede is likely to suffer a double blow.