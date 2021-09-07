During Ganeshotsav celebrations everyone should follow COVID guidelines, warns Rajesh Tope

The number of covid cases in Maharashtra is slowly declining but the threat of third covid wave still persists. The possibilities of third wave approaching the state has increased even more as festivals have been lined up in the month of September and October.

In regards to growing concern of the third wave Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has appealed to the citizens. During Ganeshotsav celebrations, everyone should follow COVID guidelines issued by the government. The gathering of crowds leads to an increase in the possibility of the spread of infection. This has been seen in other states, he said.

The number of patients has increased in Kerala due to the crowds during the Onam festival. In Maharashtra, there are 4 to 5 districts including Pune where the number of COVID patients is high, Tope informed.

Maharashtra reported 3,626 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest daily count since since February 15, and 37 fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 64,89,800 and the death toll to 1,37,811, a health department official said. The fresh deaths were lowest since March 8.

Pune reported the highest 1,267 new COVID-19 cases, followed by the Nashik region at 953. Among the other regions, the Mumbai region reported 728 new cases, Kolhapur 517, Latur 98, Aurangabad 36, Nagpur 14 and the Akola region 13.

