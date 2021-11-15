Earthquake in Ratnagiri Maharashtra, Magnitude of Earthquake was measured to be 4.2

Ratnagiri district in Maharastra faced Earthquake on Monday morning. The Earthquake was of a magnitude of 4.2 and was also reported only 9 minutes ago by India's National Center for Seismology (NCS), The earthquake occurred at a very shallow depth of 0.8 km beneath the epicenter early morning on Monday, November 15th, 2021, at 2:06 am. Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage but was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicenter.

Weak shaking might have been felt in Makhjan located 28 km from the epicenter, and Koynanagar 29 km away.

Other towns or cities near the epicenter where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Ratnagiri located 48 km from the epicenter, Malkapur 49 km away, Chiplun 49 km away, Karad 50 km away, Kodoli 57 km away, and Satara 66 km away.