Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Maharashtra's Kolhapur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hit Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Saturday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the tremors were felt 19 kilometres west of Kolhapur at 11.49 pm on Saturday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 4-09-2021, 23:49:28 IST, Lat:16.74 and Long: 74.06, Depth: 38 Km, Location: 19 kilometres West of Kolhapur, Maharashtra," tweeted NCS.

