Eastern Freeway to be extended from Chembur to Thane

Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to extend Eastern Freeway to Thane. This will be of great benefit to those traveling from Mumbai to Thane. Currently the Eastern Freeway ends at Chembur. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Board of Directors chaired by Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde.

The freeway starts from South Mumbai and ends at Shivaji Nagar, Chembur. But the traffic in the direction of Thane causes problems for the vehicles. The freeway has played an important role in speeding up traffic in the central suburbs from South Mumbai to Chembur and Ghatkopar. However, vehicles plying in the eastern suburbs face a traffic jam near Chembur Junction.

What is the plan

Eknath Shinde is also the Guardian Minister of Thane. He had from the start supported the plan to extend the Eastern Freeway to Thane. There are plans to extend the freeway from Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar. From there, elevated road from Anand Nagar to Saket is planned. There will also be a way to bypass Ghodbunder Road. The meeting also approved Kopri-Patni bridge and Kharegaon bypass road in principle. Kharegaon Bypass will reduce traffic congestion in Kalwa, Vitawa and Kharegaon areas.