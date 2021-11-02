ED arrests ex-Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) late on Monday in connection with a money laundering probe in an alleged extortion racket. Deshmukh, appeared before ED for the first time on Monday after skipping multiple summons for the last four months, was arrested by the agency in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to an ED official, the NCP leader was arrested after 12 hours of questioning at the central agency office on Monday. Officials said Deshmukh, 71, was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as they claimed that the senior NCP leader was evasive during questioning and the agency will seek his custody after they produce him before a local court on Tuesday.

