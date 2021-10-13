ED, CBI are being used for political purposes, says Sharad Pawar

NCP's chief Sharad Pawar has criticized the investigation machinery for being misused. He was speaking at a press conference in Mumbai. He said that the ED and CBI were being used politically. He also criticized Parambir Singh, saying that Singh, who had made allegations against Anil Deshmukh, was missing and had not been found yet.

"Some institutions are constantly being misused by the central government. At present, institutions like CBI, Income Tax, NCB are being used for political purposes. Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was accused by the former Commissioner of Police after which he resigned. But it is not clear where the officers who made the allegations is. It has never happened before that a responsible officer makes such allegations against a responsible minister, "Pawar said. This is the fifth raid on Anil Deshmukh's house.

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh failed to appear before the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Tuesday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.