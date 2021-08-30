ED raids 5 institutions of Shiv Sena MP Bhawna Gawali

The Enforcement Directorate has raided 5 organizations of Bhavana Gawali MP from Yavatmal-Washim. ED officials, who reached Washim from Mumbai, have raided Gawli's institutions. Gawli has declined to comment on the matter. "We will speak after the action of the ED officials is completed," she said.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged that Bhavana Gawali, an MP from Washim-Yavatmal Lok Sabha constituency, had embezzled Rs 100 crore during her 22-year tenure as an MP. "We have strong evidence and complaints have been lodged with the ED, CBI, Co-operation Minister, Income Tax Department and other places," Kirit Somaiya told in a press conference in Washim on August 20.

After this, ED officials from Mumbai reached Risod taluka today. Some officials also reached Balaji Particle at Degaon. When MP Bhavana Gawli was contacted on the matter, she declined to comment. She confirmed that ED officials were investigating. Full cooperation is being extended to the ED officials and the required documents are being given to the ED officials. We will comment on this when their action is completed, said Gawli.