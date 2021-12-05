ED records Param Bir Singh's statement in Rs 100 cr money laundering case against Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate recorded the statement of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, said the ED on Sunday.

As per the ED, Singh appeared before the ED officials on Friday after three summons by the agency.

ED questioned the former police commissioner for several hours.

Earlier on November 2, Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

The arrest was made after 13 hours of Deshmukh's questioning at the central agency office

Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.

( With inputs from ANI )

