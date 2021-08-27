ED seizes properties of NCP leader Eknath Khadse in land deal case

Enforcement Directorate on Friday seized properties of NCP leader Eknath Khadse located in Lonavala and Jalgaon in connection with the Bhosari MIDC land deal case. The value of seized properties is over Rs 5 crores.

Khadse has not yet commented on the matter. The Enforcement Directorate had sent a notice to former Revenue Minister and NCP leader Eknath Khadse in the Bhosari MIDC land misappropriation case. Khadse was interrogated for nine hours last month.

Khadse's son-in-law Girish Chaudhary was questioned in the Bhosari MIDC plot case in Pune. Khadse's wife Mandakini Khadse was also summoned by the ED. Mandakini Khadse was ordered to appear for questioning. However, she had sought a period of 14 days through a statement.

The ED has contended that Khadse and Chaudhary had bought the government-owned plot at Bhosari near Pune for Rs 3.75 crore against the prevailing market rate of over Rs 31 crore. The agency also suspects that Khadse, as the then Revenue Minister in the BJP-led government, had reportedly misused his official position to force the officials concerned officials on the transaction for his family, and contended that the source of funds for the deal was not genuine as the money had been routed through shell companies.

Khadse is the second prominent NCP leader besides former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his family facing the ED heat for alleged corruption.