ED summons Anil Parab in connection with money laundering case

Maharashtra Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab has been summoned for the second time by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Anil Parab has been asked to appear at the ED office on Tuesday, September 28 for questioning. Earlier, the ED had issued summons to Anil Parab. However, Anil Parab had refused to attend at that time.

The Enforcement Directorate has once again summoned State Transport Minister Anil Parab to probe the money laundering case against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Sachin Waze had alleged that there was malpractice in the transfer of ten Deputy Commissioners of Police in Mumbai. Sachin Waze had claimed that Anil Parab had received Rs 20 crore in the transfer of police officers. After this Anil Parab came on the radar of ED. Anil Parab was summoned by the ED on August 31 on the basis of Waze's statement.



