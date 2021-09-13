ED to seek help from CBI to trace Anil Deshmukh in corruption case

Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been repeatedly summoned by the ED for allegedly recovering Rs 100 crore. They also are not able to locate him. As a result, the ED has sought the help of the CBI directly to trace him.

Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga and CBI inspector Abhishek Tiwari were remanded in CBI custody for his alleged role in the 'manipulation' of preliminary inquiry against Deshmukh in connection with the extortion case. The two were arrested by the CBI last week. Tiwari was in touch with lawyer Daga. The CBI had told the court that the two were arrested after a conversation ensued and evidence was found.

Anil Deshmukh has taken a stand that he will not appear before the ED for questioning despite repeated notices. As a result, both the ED and the CBI are now likely to conduct raids across the state to find the culprits. This will only add to Anil Deshmukh's woes.

Anil Deshmukh, while resigning from the post of Home Minister, had said that he would extend all possible assistance to the CBI and ED. However, after his resignation, Deshmukh did not co-operate with the Central Bureau of Investigation. Deshmukh's efforts at the Supreme Court levels to prevent his arrest have failed. The Supreme Court has also rejected Deshmukh's argument.