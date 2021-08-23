Eknath Shinde reacts to Rane's 'fed up with Sena' claim

Maharashtra Cabinet minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday reacted to union minister Narayan Rane's claim that he was fed up with the Shiv Sena. He said that the claims made by Rane were baseless.

“I am loyal to the Sena and Uddhav Thackeray. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is involved when it comes to taking any policy decision and we make decisions together,” he said. He also said that Rane must be aware of these technicalities since he too was a chief minister earlier.

Narayan Rane in a press conference mentioned the name of Eknath Shinde, saying he is tired of Shiv Sena and we will soon take him with us. Claiming that Eknath Shinde is a minister only for signatures had created a stir in political circles.

Narayan Rane held a press conference. At that time, Rane said that Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde is minister only on paper. No one can sign without the order of Matoshri. They are tired of Shiv Sena and if they come to us, we will take them.