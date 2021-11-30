Equity benchmark indices close in red; metal, energy drag Sensex down by 195 points

The key equity indices had a volatile day on Tuesday as the benchmark index opened in the green but tanked to red by the end of the day.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 195.71 points or 0.34 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 70.80 points or 0.42 per cent.

In BSE Sensex, the sectors which plummeted were the metal sector with a decline of 2.34 per cent, the energy sector with 1.04 per cent.

However, the shares of the consumer durables sector gained by 2.26 per cent.

Among stocks, the top gainer was Power Grid Corp which surged 3.43 per cent to Rs 206.80 per share, followed by Titan Company up by 2.18 per cent to Rs 2,374.90 per share. Bajaj Finserv, Nestle, and Bajaj Finance too traded with a positive bias.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel cracked by 3.87 per cent, followed by Kotak Mahindra down by 2.87 per cent and Bajaj Auto by 1.72 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

