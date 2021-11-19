Equity benchmark indices close in red; metals, auto drag Sensex down by 433 points

Indian equity market closed in red on Friday as the metal, auto, and capital goods sector shares plummeted.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 433.05 points or 0.72 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 133.90 points or 0.75 per cent.

In BSE Sensex, the sectors which plummeted were the metal sector with a decline of 2.76 per cent, the auto sector with 2.32 per cent, and the capital goods sector with 1.89 per cent.

Among stocks, the top gainer was State Bank of India, which surged 1.16 per cent to Rs 503.95, followed by Power Grid Corp up by 0.63 per cent to Rs 192.35 per share.

HDFC Bank, Reliance and ICICI Bank also traded with a positive bias today.

Meanwhile, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) cracked by 3.28 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra down by 3.19 per cent and HCL Tech by 2.88 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

