Equity benchmark indices close in red; Sensex falls by nearly 207 points

The Indian equity market closed in the red on Wednesday as the metal and banking sector shares dragged.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 206.93 points or 0.34 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 57.40 points or 0.31 per cent.

In BSE Sensex the sectors, the sectors which plummeted were the metal sector with a decline of 1.82 per cent and the banking sector with 1.12 per cent.

However, the Information Technology sector gained by 1.01 per cent, followed by the TECK sector at 0.76 per cent.

Among stocks, the top gainer was Asian Paints, which surged 4.42 per cent to Rs 3,094.20 per share, followed by Sun Pharma up by 1.45 per cent to Rs 825.35 per share. Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), and UltraTech Cement too traded with a positive bias.

However, Axis Bank cracked by 6.52 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance down by 4.70 per cent and Bajaj Finserv by 1.85 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor