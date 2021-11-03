Equity benchmark indices close in red, Sensex slips 257 points

A day ahead of the Mahurat trading session on Diwali, the Indian equity market closed in the red for the second consecutive day on Wednesday amid weak global cues.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 257.14 points or 0.43 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 59.75 points or 0.33 per cent.

In BSE Sensex, the sectors which plummeted were the telecom sector with a decline of 1.74 per cent, the bankex sector with 1.32 per cent, and the auto sector with 1.13 per cent.

Among the gainers for the day were the capital goods sector with 2.24 per cent and the realty sector with 2.05 per cent.

Among stocks, the top gainer was Larsen & Toubro, which surged 3.99 per cent to Rs 1,888.65 per share, followed by Ultratech Cement up by 2.35 per cent to Rs 7,891.20 per share. Asian Paints, State Bank of India and Tata Steel too traded with a positive bias.

Meanwhile, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries cracked by 3.27 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank down by 2.79 per cent and Kotak Bank by 1.97 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor