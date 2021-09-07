Equity gauges down but metal stocks gain marginally

Equity benchmark indices were down amid muted global cues during early hours on Tuesday with metal scrips witnessing tepid gains.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 211 points or 0.36 per cent at 58,086 while the Nifty 50 dipped by 79 points or 0.45 per cent to 17,299.

Many sectoral indices were in the negative terrain with Nifty realty down by 1.4 per cent, PSU and private bank by 0.6 per cent and IT by 0.3 per cent. But Nifty FMCG rose by 0.7 per cent and metal by 0.6 per cent.

Among stocks, Tata Consumer Products moved up by 2 per cent to Rs 887.40 per share while Asian Paints rose by 1.2 per cent.

The other major gainers were JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Britannia, Nestle India and ITC.

However, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Sun Pharma and Tata Motors traded with a negative bias.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed with Japan's Nikkei adding 0.84 per cent to hit five-month high on hopes the new Prime Minister will propel recovery.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.63 per cent but South Korea's Kospi fell 0.63 per cent on tech sell-off.

( With inputs from ANI )

