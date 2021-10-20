Equity indices in red, Sensex down by 118 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Wednesday with Sensex down by 118.54 points and Nifty down by 36.60 points.

At 9.30 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 118.54 points or 0.19 per cent at 61597.51.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18382.20 at 9.30 am, down by 36.60 points or 0.20 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

