Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 278 points

Equity indices opened in green on Monday with Sensex up by 278.49 points and Nifty up by 87.90 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 0.46 per cent at 60965.18 at 9.46 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18190.70 at 9.46 am, up by 87.90 points or 0.49 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors which were trading high with maximum gain are Healthcare at 1.27 and oil and gas at 0.85.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor