Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 537 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 537.61 points and Nifty up by 172.70 points.

At 9:20 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 537.61 points or 0.94 per cent at 57602.48.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17155.90, at 9:20 am, up by 172.70 points or 1.02 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors which were trading high metal at 1.65 and oil and realty at 1.37.

( With inputs from ANI )

