Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 537 points
By ANI | Published: December 1, 2021 09:27 AM2021-12-01T09:27:29+5:302021-12-01T09:35:07+5:30
Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 537.61 points and Nifty up by 172.70 points.
At 9:20 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 537.61 points or 0.94 per cent at 57602.48.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17155.90, at 9:20 am, up by 172.70 points or 1.02 per cent.
On the Sensex, the sectors which were trading high metal at 1.65 and oil and realty at 1.37.
( With inputs from ANI )
