Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 629 points

Equity indices opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 629.26 points and Nifty up by 183.00 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 629.26 points or 1.09 per cent at 58262.91 at 9.20 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17359.70 at 9.20 am, up by 183.00 points or 1.07 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are information technology, energy, and oil and gas among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor