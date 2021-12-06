Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 206 points
By ANI | Published: December 6, 2021 09:42 AM2021-12-06T09:42:23+5:302021-12-06T09:50:07+5:30
Equity indices opened in red on Monday with Sensex down by 206.07 points and Nifty down by 61.00 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 206.07 points or 0.36 per cent at 57490.39 at 9.34 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17135.70 at 9.34 am, down by 61.00 points or 0.35 per cent.
( With inputs from ANI )
