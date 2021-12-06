Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 206 points

Equity indices opened in red on Monday with Sensex down by 206.07 points and Nifty down by 61.00 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 206.07 points or 0.36 per cent at 57490.39 at 9.34 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17135.70 at 9.34 am, down by 61.00 points or 0.35 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

