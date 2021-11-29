Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 455 points
Published: November 29, 2021
Equity indices opened in red on Monday with Sensex down by 455.70 points and Nifty down by 168.00 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 455.70 points or 0.80 per cent at 56651.45 at 9.20 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16858.50 at 9.20 am, down by 168.00 points or 0.99 per cent.
( With inputs from ANI )
