Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 385 points
By ANI | Published: October 26, 2021 09:45 AM2021-10-26T09:45:38+5:302021-10-26T09:55:02+5:30
Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 385.90 points and Nifty up by 120.90 points.
At 9:35 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 385.90 points or 0.63 per cent at 61352.95.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18246.30, at 9:35 am, up by 120.90 points or 0.67 per cent.
( With inputs from ANI )
