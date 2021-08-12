Equity indices surge, Power Grid Corp up 2.4 pc

Key equity indices were in the green during early hours on Thursday but investors seemed to be adopting a cautious stand amid mixed Asian trends.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 183 points or 0.34 per cent at 54,709 while the Nifty 50 ticked higher by 42 points or 0.26 per cent to 16,325.

Except for Nifty pharma which dipped by 0.5 per cent, all sectoral indices were in the positive terrain with Nifty auto up by 0.7 per cent, FMCG by 0.6 per cent and metal by 0.5 per cent.

Among stocks, Power Grid Corporation gained by 2.4 per cent to Rs 180.60 per share while Shree Cements advanced by 1.4 per cent.

The other prominent gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Ad Ports, Hindalco and ITC.

However, banking stocks lost on profit booking with Axis Bank losing by 0.3 per cent. IndusInd Bank by 0.3 per cent and State Bank of India by 0.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian shares failed to follow a strong close on Wall Street with fears about the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus weighing on sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.25 per cent in early trading. The Hong Kong benchmark fell 0.2 per cent while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.35 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

