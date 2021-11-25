Ex- Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh grilled for 6 hours in extortion case

Former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh was questioned by investigating authorities for six hours in the alleged extortion case. The crime branch officials said that the former top cop cooperated with the investigation and answered all questions asked regarding the case. Furthermore, officials said that Singh did not have any evidence or document with him.Singh was questioned in the presence of DCP Detection-1 Nilotpal Mishra from Mumbai Crime Branch, who arrived immediately after Singh reached the Unit 11 office in Kandivali.

Singh had reached Mumbai airport, Thursday morning at 10:15 am from Chandigarh, where he had been since he took a leave in the first week of May this year.The IPS officer, declared a proclaimed offender by a city court, appeared before the crime branch to record his statement in an extortion case registered at Goregaon police station in the city against him.Police said Singh has not been called again as of now but has been told that he would be called as and when needed.Singh is facing as many as five separate charges of extortion and corruption in Maharashtra in which former state home minister Anil Deshmukh and dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze have also been named.He had earlier informed the Supreme Court that he was “very much in the country” and is willing to submit to a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or any agency other than Maharashtra police.

