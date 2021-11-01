Fadnavis: I will present evidence of Nawab Malik's relations with Underworld

Devendra Fadnavis is associated with drug mafia. In Mumbai, the drug business was started on the orders of Devendra Fadnavis. This business was protected by Fadnavis, alleged Nawab Malik.. Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis has responded to Nawab Malik's allegations.

After the serious allegations made by Nawab Malik, Devendra Fadnavis has immediately responded to these allegations by holding a press conference. Those who have relations with the Underworld should not speak about me. I will present evidence of Nawab Malik's relations with the Underworld. I am waiting for Diwali to pass, saidFormer Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Nawab Malik, who has been making a big revelation over the Mumbai drugs case for the past few days, today leveled serious allegations against Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis. Nawab Malik has accused drug peddler Jaideep Rana of having links with Devendra Fadnavis. Nawab Malik had this morning shared a photo of Amruta Fadnavis with a man and hinted at a big revelation. Shortly afterwards, Nawab Malik made the allegation at a press conference. Malik's allegation is likely to cause a stir in Maharashtra politics.



