Fadnavis & Praveen Darekar had meal with flood-affected villagers, demand extra help

BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Praveen Darekar are inspecting flood-hit areas in western Maharashtra. Today, they visited the villages of Ambeghar and Morgiri in Patan taluka. On July 23, 15 civilians were killed in a landslide in Ambeghar. Therefore, the villagers have been provided shelter in the school. Specially, this time Devendra Fadnavis and Praveen Darekar not only met the villagers, but also had a meal with them.

Heavy rains in the last few days have caused severe damage in Konkan and Western Maharashtra. Floods in places like Chiplun caused huge financial losses to the people, while many people lost their lives due to landslides in many places. Meanwhile, 15 people were killed in a landslide at Ambeghar in Satara. Devendra Fadnavis and Praveen Darekar had come to inspect the area today. At this time, they visited the school and met the villagers in Morgiri village and learned about their plight.

The people of Ambeghar have been accommodated in this school after the tragic accident. Meanwhile, the two BJP leaders also had a meal at the school with the victims.

Devendra Fadnavis interacted with the media after visiting the victims. 'The damage is huge. All these victims need to be rehabilitated. Agriculture and housing have been severely damaged. Help in such cases is meager. But they are expected to receive additional help. If not temporary, then the help should be made permanent, 'he said.