Fadnavis reacts over ED summons to Maha minister Anil Parab

Since the arrest and bail of BJP leader Narayan Rane, politics in the state has been heated up. Now, the Enforcement Directorate has issued notice to Shiv Sena leader, state transport minister and Ratnagiri's guardian minister Anil Parab. He has been asked to be present at the ED office in Mumbai on August 31 at 11 am. "We will give a legal reply to this notice," Parab said. Now the opposition Devendra Fadnavis has reacted to this.

Responding to this, we have no information as to whether Anil Parab received the ED notice or not. However, whether it is the ED or the CBI, they are working in their own way and legally, said Fadnavis. Suspended API Sachin Waze had also written a letter to the NIA in April, claiming that Maharashtra ministers Anil Deshmukh and Anil Parab asked him to illegitimately collect money for them.

The summons came days after a viral video clip surfaced in which Parab can be seen ordering police officers to arrest Union Minister Narayan Rane without delay.