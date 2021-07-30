Fadnavis: 'Waive debts of flood victims and declare emergency aid'

The state has been hit hard by last week's torrential rains. Western Maharashtra, including the Konkan, have been badly affected by the rains. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition are on a visit to Kolhapur. The two leaders had a discussion at Shahupuri Chowk today. The former Chief Minister inspected the flood-hit area.The two also interacted for a few minutes. Meanwhile, after this inspection, Devendra Fadnavis has taken a press conference and demanded debt waiver for the flood victims.

After inspecting the situation in Kolhapur, Devendra Fadnavis held a press conference. Praveen Darekar and I took a three-day tour to review the damage. Chandrakant Patil also joined our tour. We visited and interacted at 22 locations in three districts. We went to different places where lanslides happened, houses were flooded.

Fadnavis informed that he understood the plight of the common people. Also, we had forgiven the debt of the flooded area in the past. Same decision needs to be made now. The government was supposed to give Rs 50,000 to flood victims who repay their loans regularly, but this amount has not been paid yet. He also demanded that the government should provide immediate assistance.

Fadnavis further said that emergency help was expected from the state government, but it has not reached yet. People were constantly referring to our 2019 help. Our government had given it. There is an important period after the disaster, in which restoration has to be done, at that time immediate help is needed. Mud penetrates the house-shops, it also costs to clean. From salt water the clothes are spoiled. This is an urgent need of help, as these flood victims have nothing. It is too late, but the government should help immediately, he said.