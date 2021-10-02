Fake clean-up marshal gang rob people in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai municipal corporation has appointed an army of 'clean-up marshals' to keep the public premises clean and to teach discipline lessons to the citizens. These marshals are also empowered to take action against those who do not wear masks. Complaints have been raised that some martial law enforcers are harassing people in the name of action. A similar incident has been reported in Ghatkopar. Municipal officials are claiming that the concerned marshals are bogus.

It is mandatory to wear a face mask in public places to prevent corona infection. A fine of Rs 200 is levied on citizens who do not wear masks. Sometimes there are complaints of the clean-up marshal that they are harassing people. Recently, there has been an increase in the number of bogus gangs recovering under the guise of clean-up marshals. Recovery was underway through a bogus clean-up marshal gang at Tilak Road in Ghatkopar on Thursday. The marshals fled after protests by locals. A complaint has also been lodged with the municipality by taking photographs of them and their motorcycle.

The robbery is going on with bogus receipt book, identity card and jacket. Former local corporator Praveen Chheda had lodged a complaint with the municipal solid waste management department. However, the authorities advised them to lodge a complaint with the police against the bogus gang. They have drawn the attention of Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.