Fear of defeat in elections: Nawab Malik on Centre's decision to repeal farm laws

Farmers have been protesting on the border of the capital Delhi against the three agricultural laws of the central government since last year. This movement has now achieved great success. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to repeal all the three agricultural laws. Modi has announced this decision while addressing the people of the country. Modi appealed to the agitating farmers to call of their protest, return to the fields and start work, make a fresh start. Since then, various reactions have been coming from across the country.

NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik also expressed his views on Modi's decision.Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning informed about the contribution made for the agricultural sector in the country. After that, Modi announced that he was withdrawing all the three agricultural laws imposed by the central government. Afterwards, Nawab Malik commented that it was a victory for the farmers and the peasant movement. In this agitation in Delhi, the farmers risked their lives. The farmers continued their agitation throughout the year without fear wind or rain. People sacrificed their lives in this agitation, farmers did not back down. Eventually the government had to repeal the law. In 7 years, Modi has never backed down. Now, elections are ahead in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. That is why, out of fear of defeat, the Modi government decided to withdraw the Agriculture Act, said Nawab Malik, a NCP leader and minister.