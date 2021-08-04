Fight breaks out between two traders over parking of tempo, 1 seriously injured

Traders clashed on Tuesday evening over a tempo parked in front of a shop in furniture market in Ulhasnagar. Ajay Makhija was critically injured in the attack and was shifted to Mumbai last night. The case was registered at the Central Police Station.

In Ulhasnagar Camp No. 3 Furniture Market, the items were being removed from the shop between 8 pm. During which, Darshan Singh Saroj, a trader from the neighborhood, came and removed the air from the wheel of the tempo. "Why did you parked the tempo in front of the shop? asked Darshan Singh to Ajay, a friend of shopkeeper Vijay Makhija. After which a fight broke out between them.

A few minutes later, Surjit Singh Saroj, Gurumukh Singh Saroj, Darshan Singh Saroj, Jagtar Singh Saroj, Fatehpal Singh Saroj all ganged up and came with a iron rod and assaulted Vijay Makhija and Ajay hit them on the head during which they got seriously injured.

A case has been registered against Darshan Singh Saroj, Jagtar Singh Saroj, Fatehpal Singh Saroj, Gurmukh Singh Saroj and Surujit Singh Saroj at the Central Police Station. The whole incident took place due to parking of the tempo in front of the shop.

The clash took place due to trivial reason and the city traffic police is demanding action against the vehicles parked on both sides of the road. Central Police Station Senior Inspector Vijay Surwadkar has conducted further investigation.