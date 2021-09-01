FIR registered against actress Payal Rohatgi in Pune

A case has been registered against actress Payal Rohatgi at Shivajinnagar police station in Pune. The case has been registered for defaming Mahatma Gandhi and the Congress family. Pune District Congress general secretary Sangeeta Tiwari has lodged a complaint with Shivajinagar police in this regard. A case has been registered against Payal Rohatgi and an unidentified accused for making the video.



Payal Rohatgi made a false defamatory video about the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and her family, the Congress family and disseminated it on social media. The video tries to create a rift in the Hindu-Muslim community, it is said in the complaint. Sangeeta Tiwari had earlier lodged a complaint with the cyber police. The cyber police have handed it over to Shivajinagar police.



Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi had earlier criticized the Congress and the Nehru family. She is known for posting controversial posts. She had drawn controversy by supporting the practice of sati.