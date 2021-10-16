Fire breaks out at furniture godown in Thane
By ANI | Published: October 16, 2021 12:36 AM2021-10-16T00:36:06+5:302021-10-16T00:45:02+5:30
A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Kasheli locality of Bhiwandi, Thane on Friday.
A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Kasheli locality of Bhiwandi, Thane on Friday.
One fire engine has been pressed into action. No casualties have been reported.
The firefighting operation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app