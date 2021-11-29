Fire breaks out at marriage hall in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi
By ANI | Published: November 29, 2021 04:42 AM2021-11-29T04:42:39+5:302021-11-29T04:50:02+5:30
A fire broke out at Ansari marriage hall in Bhiwandi, Thane on Sunday evening, said the Municipal Corporation.
No injuries have been reported so far, added the municipal corporation.
Some vehicles in the vicinity were charred in the fire.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor