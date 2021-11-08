Fire breaks out at NKT college in Maharashtra's Thane

A fire broke out at NKT college in Thane (west) here on Monday, informed Thane Municipal Corporation.

No injuries, casualties have been reported so far.

RDMC and Thane Fire Brigade reached the site with one fire engine and one water tanker.

The process of dousing the fire is in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor